Chicago Forecast: Cooler, Less Humid Conditions on Deck to Start Weekend

After six consecutive days with high temperatures in the 90s, Chicago will finally get some relief from the heat on Saturday, as cooler and less humid conditions are on deck to begin the final weekend of meteorological summer.

According to current forecast models, the Chicago area should see partly-to-mostly sunny skies for most of the day, although some clouds are possible as well. The area should stay dry throughout the weekend, with the next chance of rain coming on Tuesday.

The humidity levels, which were oppressively high for several days before a cold front moved through the region Friday, will also be a lot lower, making conditions more pleasant than they have been in previous days.

High temperatures Saturday are expected to reach into the mid-70s to low-80s area-wide. Those types of temperatures are likely to stick around for quite a while, with small daily fluctuations possible in some locations, according to extended forecast models.