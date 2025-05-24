Chicago Forecast: Cool temperatures with partly cloudy skies to start weekend

Memorial Day weekend is officially here, with the holiday marking the unofficial start of summer across the U.S. as millions of Americans plan family gatherings.

While the holiday is typically associated with pool parties and barbecues, this year's weather may not cooperate with any summer-like activities, but pleasant conditions are still expected outdoors.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

In a continuation of weather seen in the Chicago area on Friday, similar conditions are expected Saturday and throughout the weekend, with highs approaching the mid 60s.

Following a few dreary days earlier this week, the region should be in store for a dry weekend, although some rain could move back into the area Monday evening.

Outside of a low chance for showers/sprinkles tonight into Sunday, relatively mundane weather conditions are expected through Memorial Day. High temps will range from the low 60s to low 70s each day, except near the lake, where daytime temps will remain in the 50s. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/nhA8Fpk5Hs — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) May 24, 2025

On Saturday and throughout the weekend, while highs are expected to reach the mid 60s in much of the area, temperatures will remain cooler near Lake Michigan, with highs likely topping out in the upper 50s on Saturday.

While those outside shouldn't expect a very windy day, breezes from the east will be active at 10 to 15 miles per hour, with similar conditions and likely calmer breezes forecasted for Sunday.

After a couple more days of cooler, dry temperatures, rain is expected to move back into the area by Tuesday, with rain showers and highs in the 60s forecasted before a long-awaited temperature warm-up arrives.