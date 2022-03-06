Chicago Forecast: Colder, Breezy With a Chance for Snow Sunday

After a day of spring-like temperatures, Chicago is in for a colder, breezy Sunday.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, Sunday morning began in the 30s, climbing into the mid-40s by the afternoon and staying mostly to partly sunny.

A chance for rain comes Sunday night, which will likely transition into snow as temperatures drop overnight into Monday morning,

A cold front is expected to move through the Chicago area to start the work week Monday with highs in the upper 30s, accompanied by a mix of rain and snow in the morning.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, the area will likely be dry with highs in the low to mid-40s, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

The Chicago area will see another chance for rain Thursday night into Friday with a temperature drop next weekend.