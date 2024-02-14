Don't let the sun and warmer temperatures fool you, Chicago -- winter isn't over just yet.

While much of February has been sunny and warm with above average temperatures, snow and cold are back in the forecast, with temperature readings in the teens expected heading into the weekend.

"Colder air is going to move back in," NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said. "But it will be short lived."

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, Wednesday will be dry, sunny and mild, with high temperatures in the mid 40s, making for a Valentine's Day on the warmer side. Previous forecast models showed a potential "quick burst" of snow overnight in Chicago's far southern counties, but that system remained mostly in central Illinois, Roman said.

Wednesday afternoon, clouds are expected to increase, followed by a chance of rain, snow and slush overnight.

"After midnight, showers will develop in the far western counties and then spread eastward," Roman said.

According to the National Weather Service, the fast-moving system brings the possibility of a rain-snow mix near the Illinois-Wisconsin line through early Thursday morning.

"Some slushy snow accumulations can't be ruled out," the NWS warned.

Fast-moving system arrives tonight and will bring a period of rain to the region. A rain/snow mix appears possible near the WI/IL state line Thu. AM where some slushy snow accums can't be ruled out. Briefly colder conditions Fri and Sat. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/mASmLmxBhq — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 14, 2024

According to Roman, the system is expected to move out of the area by 8 a.m.

While high temperatures Thursday remain in the low 40s, colder air will move in Friday, with highs dipping down into the low 30s. Additionally, a system to the south could move in Friday afternoon and evening -- or, it could miss the Chicago area completely, remaining only in central Illinois and Indiana, Roman said.

Saturday morning will be cold, with temperatures in the teens, Roman said, and a high of 30 degrees that day. Temperatures Sunday will rebound, reaching back into the mid-to-upper 30s, Roman said.