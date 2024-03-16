Chicago Forecast: Cloudy, windy day ahead for Chicago river dye

The Chicago River will be dyed green for St. Patrick's Day on Saturday, bringing thousands of Chicago-area residents to the Loop to watch the water turn a luscious emerald heading into a weekend of celebration.

For the many heading outdoors on Saturday, spring-like temperatures will be overshadowed by gusty winds that are expected to stick around for much of the day.

Some sunshine is around to start out the day, with mid-morning temperatures in the low-to-mid 40s before warming up to the upper 50s by the mid-to-late afternoon.

Cloud cover will begin moving into the Chicago area right around the time of the Chicago River dye, with cloudy skies likely to accompany gusty winds for much of Saturday.

Though west southwest winds will mostly be between 15 and 25 miles per hour, gusts of over 40 miles per hour are possible, so make sure to have a jacket handy if you'll be outdoors.

While dry conditions are expected overnight, temperatures will drop to around freezing before a much cooler Sunday.

For those celebrating St. Patrick's Day on St. Patrick's Day itself, winter clothing may be required as temperatures likely won't climb out of the high 30s.

Light snow showers or flurries are possible for Sunday, with wind chill values making temperatures feel in the 20s throughout the day.

While not quite as windy as Saturday, those heading to parades on Sunday should also prepare for gusty winds, with gusts up to 25 miles per hour.

From there, Chicagoans will have a colder week ahead, with high temperatures over the next seven days primarily staying in the mid 40s to low 50s before another slight warm-up is anticipated next weekend.