Chicago Forecast: Cloudy skies with afternoon showers and storms

After a pleasant, dry day on Saturday that saw temperatures hover around 60 degrees, Easter Sunday is not looking to be quite as good of a day to spend outside.

Some early morning precipitation has cleared, leaving the Chicago area with cloudy skies and temperatures in the low-to-mid 40s in the mid-morning hours to get the day started.

Though the cloud cover isn't expected to be going anywhere, temperatures will still rise into the low 50s by the mid-afternoon, shortly before rainfall is anticipated. High temperatures will be slightly cooler near the lakefront.

Showers and potentially heavy rain is expected to impact the region beginning in the late afternoon, with the rain anticipated through the evening and into the overnight hours.

A reprieve from the upcoming rain isn't anticipated for another few days, with steady rainfall in the forecast for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, with a possibility of a wintry mix for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The soggy outlook on the forecast does put the Chicago Cubs' home opener on Monday in jeopardy, though no official decision on the game's status has been made.

The early April wintry blast will lead into some sunshine and spring-like temperatures next weekend, when highs are expected to be back in the 60s.