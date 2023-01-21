Chicago Forecast: Cloudy Skies, Seasonal Temperatures With Possible Snow Developing Late

After a more seasonal day with some early flurries on Friday, temperatures normal to January will stick around to start the weekend in the Chicago area, alongside cloudy skies with the chance of snow developing in the late evening hours.

The overcast skies are expected to stick around throughout the day, with temperatures in the mid-morning hours in the high 20s for much of the area.

Temperatures will slightly rise into the late afternoon hours, with highs expected to reach the mid 30s with southwest winds at five to 10 mph.

While precipitation is unlikely for much of the day, a system approaching the Chicago area from the southwest is expected to produce snow, possibly starting the late evening hours.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The likelihood of snowfall dramatically increases during the overnight hours, with snow showers forecasted to continue into the late afternoon for much of the area.

Although much of the Chicago area will see snowfall for several hours, accumulation will likely not exceed 2 inches. The far north suburbs are expected to be on the high end of this prediction, while far south suburbs may see accumulation under one inch.

Temperatures Sunday will mostly hover in the low-to-mid 30s, where they are anticipated to stay into Monday and Tuesday, with highs on Tuesday potentially approaching the upper 30s.

However, another system approaching the Chicago area from the Southwest in the middle of the upcoming week is expected to produce more widespread accumulation than Sunday's event, backed by increased moisture.

Although forecast models are expected to provide more clarity in the days leading up to Wednesday, snow accumulation of three to five inches is possible.

While temperatures are expected to stay in the low-to-mid 30s during the snowfall on Wednesday, colder air will arrive in the Chicago area late this week, finally sending daily lows into the teens for the first time of the year.

Intermittent snow showers are currently expected to stick around on Thursday and Friday, with highs anticipated to drop into the 20s by next weekend.