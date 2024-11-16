Chicago Forecast: Cloudy skies, seasonal temperatures to start weekend

Residents in the Chicago area are likely waking up to gloomy skies and cool temperatures Saturday morning, with a seasonal start to the weekend in store for much of the region.

Temperatures are in the low 50s to start the day on Saturday, with extensive cloud cover that is likely to stick around for much of the day.

Conditions will stay fairly stable throughout the day Saturday, with temperatures sticking in the low 50s throughout much of the daytime before the mercury begins to fall in the late afternoon as the sun sets.

Though it won't be gusty, those spending time outside can expect winds from the south-southeast at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

While slightly cooler temperatures can be expected Saturday night, there will still be little fluctuation come nighttime, with temperatures only expected to drop into the mid-to-upper 40s.

From there, warmer temperatures with similarly cloudy skies are likely on Sunday, as many head to Soldier Field for the rivalry matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears.

Highs are likely to approach 60 degrees Sunday, with lows dropping into the low 40s by the evening.

Similar temperatures and rain are expected to impact the region at the start of next week before cooler temperatures make their way in by the weekend, with anticipated highs in the low 40s.