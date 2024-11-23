Chicago Forecast: Cloudy skies, seasonal temperatures as holiday season begins

Chicago's holiday season unofficially kicked off Friday evening, marking the opening of local Christkindlmarkets and the lighting of the city's Christmas tree.

Luckily for those looking to spend some time outdoors to get into the holiday spirit, temperatures are expected to be dry and seasonal after the season's first snowfall earlier this week.

Temperatures are in the low 40s to start the day Saturday, with cloudy morning skies likely to stick around throughout the weekend.

The mercury likely won't rise much on Saturday, with temperatures only rising into the mid 40s before dropping into the mid 30s overnight, staying above freezing across the region.

While it will be chilly outside, winds aren't expected to be too much of a factor, with westerly winds at five to 10 miles per hour expected.

Cloudy skies will stick around on Sunday, though with warmer temperatures as readings are likely to reach the low 50s.

Conditions will be similar, with south-southeast winds at five to 10 miles per hour impacting the area.

After another cloudy day with highs in the low 50s on Monday, a big cooldown is likely as we approach the Thanksgiving holidays.

Temperatures are expected to drop off overnight heading into Tuesday, with highs in just the mid-to-upper 30s forecasted from Tuesday through Thanksgiving.

Though the Chicago area is expected to stay mostly dry in the upcoming week, a significant storm system could disrupt holiday travel to the south of the region before possibly bringing significant snowfall to the American Northeast on Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures are likely to get even colder after Thanksgiving, with high temperatures possibly not climbing out of the 20s.