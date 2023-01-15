Chicago Forecast: Cloudy Skies, Mild Temperatures With Dry Conditions

A mild January continues to finish the weekend in the Chicago area, with cloudy skies and dry conditions expected to persist alongside seasonally mild temperatures for much of the day.

Sunday morning starts off on the chillier side, with temperatures just below freezing in the high-20s for much of the area.

While cloud cover is expected to be prevalent for the area for most of Sunday, some intermittent breaks of sunshine are likely within the late morning to early afternoon hours.

Temperatures are anticipated to rise into the low-40s by the midday hours, continuing a month-long trend of above average temperatures, with Chicago still avoiding a drop into the teens so far in 2023.

As cloud cover persists Sunday evening, a system approaching from the west is anticipated to bring showers to the Chicago area by Monday morning, likely during commuting hours.

The system arrives with mild temperatures, bringing Monday's forecasted high near 50 degrees as temperatures are expected to hover in the 40s for much of the day.

Though showers are mostly expected to clear by the afternoon hours, a second wave from the system could impact the Chicago area in the early evening as well.

While current forecast models suggest Tuesday and Wednesday to be mostly dry, a system approaching from the southwest could bring measurable snow to the Chicago area on Thursday, though a wintry mix is also possible. Snow will be more likely in the northwest suburbs.

Following the potential snow event, temperatures are expected to revert back to around average, with highs next weekend predicted to be in the low-to-mid 30s.