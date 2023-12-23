Chicago Forecast: Cloudy skies, mild temperatures likely through Christmas

While many likely entered December hoping for a white Christmas, Chicagoans are likely going to be grabbing rainboots and lighter jackets to head outside for the holiday this year as mild temperatures from the last few days are expected to persist.

Still two days out from Christmas, Saturday morning marks a continuation of Friday's cloud cover, with added fog and significantly less rain expected after a soggy start to the weekend.

Dense fog is prominent across parts of the Chicago area on Saturday morning, and could persist in the afternoon.

The densest fog is likely around or just north of I-80, and could create hazardous travel conditions and greatly reduced visibility.

Dense fog can be found across the area this morning. This fog is expected to last through most of the morning, if not into midday. Take extra caution if you’re planning on hitting the road. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/tS9COu6PtT — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) December 23, 2023

Besides the fog, Chicago-area residents are likely in for a mild, albeit gloomy day for those who celebrate Festivus.

Temperatures are expected to stay stagnant throughout the day, hovering around the low 40s-to upper 50s with little variation.

While the area has seen several windy days as of late, Saturday is not expected to bring any significant breezes, with winds anticipated to be light and variable throughout the day.

Though rain isn't forecasted to hit the Chicago area in any significant way on Saturday, isolated showers could appear at some points of the day.

Things will only warm up from here, with temperatures expected to approach record-highs in parts of the region on both Christmas Eve and Christmas, with both days coming alongside cloudy skies.

Christmas Eve is expected to be the warmer and drier day of the two, with a slight chance of rain, cloudy skies and highs in the mid-to-upper 50s.

Precipitation is forecasted on Christmas day, though just not in the form many were hoping, as temperatures are likely to be in the low-to-mid 50s with rain expected throughout the day.

A foggy, gloomy day kicks off the holiday weekend. Despite the cloudy skies, the next couple of days will see highs near or in the 50s. 50s can be expected on Christmas too along with some good rain. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/EdlxBENR3Y — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) December 23, 2023

From there, temperatures are expected to begin dropping, though not to the depths of winter Chicago is capable of, with current forecasted highs next weekend still above freezing in the upper 30s.