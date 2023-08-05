Chicago Forecast: Cloudy skies, intermittent showers with seasonal temperatures

After a mostly dry week in the Chicago area, residents should suit up for what will likely be a soggy weekend, particularly around and south of I-80.

Saturday will start off with cloudy skies and temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s before rainfall begins to impact the area in the mid-morning hours.

From there, intermittent showers are expected throughout the area into the late afternoon, though on-and-off rainfall may continue in some areas throughout the day.

Despite the likely rainfall, temperatures are still expected to climb into the low 80s by midday, with east winds blowing at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

While much of the Chicago area is likely to see some rain Saturday, heavier rainfall is expected in the southern parts of the region, particularly around and south of I-80.

The rainfall creates a flooding risk along and south of the Kankakee River Valley, with threats of torrential downpours through the early evening Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

An axis of showers and thunderstorms is expected to slowly move across central and east-central Illinois today. Torrential rainfall is possible and may result in localized flash flooding into this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/LggVhiISEh — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) August 5, 2023

In addition to the heavier rainfall and flood risk in the area on Saturday, a marginal threat for severe weather on Sunday remains.

Severe weather remains possible Sunday evening (Threat Level 1 out of 5). Main threats include damaging winds and hail and locally heavy rainfall. Uncertainty continues due to impacts from today's storm system, so stay tuned to the latest forecast updates! pic.twitter.com/0b6VicVEPw — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) August 5, 2023

Similar to the flooding risk on Saturday, the highest risk for severe weather on Sunday comes in the far south portions of the Chicago area, particularly south of I-80.

Active weather is expected this weekend, with flooding possible today and severe weather possible Sunday evening. While locations for both periods are favored south of the interstate 80 corridor, some storms are possible areawide. pic.twitter.com/n8U4wDPzzP — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) August 5, 2023

A large system moving ENE into IL brings rain for the area through much of Saturday. Through 10:30 AM, the SW portions of the forecast area is expected to receive the heaviest amounts of rain. If you come across flooded roadways, remember: turn around, don't drown! #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/5ZPFbWRfCc — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) August 5, 2023

While a stray shower or thunderstorm is possible on Monday, Chicago-area residents will likely be looking at a dry start to the work week.