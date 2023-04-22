Chicago Forecast: Cloudy Skies and Chilly Conditions Alongside Scattered Showers

While Chicago-area residents were soaking in summer-like temperatures for the fourth straight day just one week ago, the start to this weekend will look much different.

After a week of cooler temperatures and a few rounds of severe thunderstorms, temperatures have dropped down to levels typically seen in early March, with the day starting off in the low 40s.

Very limited sunshine, if any, is expected to peak through across the area today, with cloudy skies leading into on-and-off rain showers in the afternoon hours.

A significant rise in temperatures is also not anticipated on Saturday, with highs likely topping out in the mid-to-upper 40s in the mid-afternoon hours after showers likely dissipate.

Temperatures are then expected to drop below readings from the mid-morning hours of Saturday during the overnight hours, but will likely remain above freezing in the mid-to-upper 30s.

Similar conditions are anticipated on Sunday, albeit without any precipitation in the forecast. Highs will likely top out in the mid 40s, with lows falling into the mid 30s.

From there, temperatures will warm slightly with conditions that are more typical of the early days of April, with forecasted highs for Monday and Tuesday of next week both currently in the low 50s.

While some scattered showers are possible on Tuesday, the start of next week will likely mostly be dry, though more rainfall is currently forecasted for next weekend.

Unfortunately for those who enjoyed the weather of last week, a return to summer-like weather is not in the immediate future for the Chicago-area.