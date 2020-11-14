Chicago Forecast: Cloudy Skies and Scattered Showers Cover the Area This Weekend

Clouds are expected to quickly cover sunny skies Saturday morning with scattered showers likely to develop across the Chicago area by the afternoon.

Though Saturday morning began with mostly sun, clouds are expected to move in and remain for the duration of the weekend.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, scattered showers are expected to develop Saturday afternoon as temperatures steadily rise to the high 40s and low 50s after a cooler morning.

In some areas, thunderstorms are possible in the late evening hours with wind gusts potentially reaching 20 to 30 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

As of Saturday morning, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Jasper, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, La Porte, La Salle, Lake, McHenry, Newton and Will counties are under a wind advisory.

La Porte County is also under a lakeshore flood watch Saturday.

Showers will likely remain into Sunday morning becoming partly cloudy by the afternoon and anticipated windy conditions, as some gusts could reach 50 mph.

Rain will likely clear to start the week with sunny skies expected Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid 40s and low 50s.