Chicago Forecast: Cloudy Skies and Rainfall Alongside Moderate Winds

After a cloudy finish to the work week that saw scattered showers in parts of the Chicago area on Friday, a more widespread rain event is anticipated to kick off the weekend.

The day doesn't start soggy, with temperatures in the upper 40s and some peaks of sunshine visible in the mid-morning hours.

This begins to change in the late morning hours, when a system approaching from the west starts to bring precipitation to the area, with Chicago likely to see rainfall by 11 a.m.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-to-upper 50s by the early afternoon hours, when widespread rainfall is the most likely on Saturday, with winds from the west and southwest at up to 20 miles per hour.

Cloud cover will remain throughout the rest of the afternoon, when the widespread rainfall begins to dissipate. While the later hours on Saturday are expected to be drier, some scattered showers are still anticipated into the evening.

Unfortunately for those yearning for summer-like temperatures, Sunday is expected to bring cloudy skies and cool temperatures, with rainfall likely later on in the day.

Similar conditions are anticipated on Monday, with showers and wind expected for much of the day with temperatures likely not climbing out of the upper 40s.

A bit of a warm-up will begin from there, with current forecasts from NBC 5's Storm Team showing temperatures likely reaching the low 60s by Wednesday.