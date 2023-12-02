Chicago Forecast: Cloudy skies and cooler temperatures with occasional drizzle

After a bitterly cold stretch earlier this week, rainfall and slightly warmer temperatures have moved back into the Chicago area, with Saturday expected to bring a little more of the same.

With overnight rainfall beginning to subside in the mid-morning hours, temperatures will remain well above freezing, with readings in the low-to-mid 40s throughout the region.

While Friday offered consistent rainfall throughout the day, Saturday is expected to be much drier, with no more than occasional drizzle anticipated through Saturday morning and afternoon.

Saturday is likely to be quite stable temperature-wise, with temperatures remaining in the low-to-mid 40s through the evening and into the overnight hours.

Although precipitation is likely to subside for most of Saturday, moderate rainfall is anticipated to move back into the region at around 8 p.m., which is expected to continue through the overnight hours and into Sunday morning.

Besides the morning rain expected on Sunday, the latter half of the weekend is likely to offer similar conditions to Saturday, with cloudy skies and temperatures hovering around the low-to-mid 40s.

The bitter chill from early this week is not expected to return in the upcoming week, with forecasted highs in the 40s expected for each day of next week.

Some sunshine is likely to return on Monday, with a warm-up into the mid-to-upper 40s possible by late next week.