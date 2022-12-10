Chicago Forecast: Cloudy Skies All Day With Light Winds, Cool Temperatures

After a precipitation-filled Friday that saw snow accumulation in the far north and west suburbs, the clouds will stick around alongside temperatures in the high 30s to low 40s as the rain and snow has mostly moved out of the area.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, Saturday will see high temperatures in the low 40s, with fog and some drizzle possible in the evening hours.

While sunshine is not expected to be a factor at all on Saturday, temperatures will be hovering around and slightly above the average for the date of 38 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds are forecasted to travel southeast at just five to 10 mph, not creating a substantial wind chill effect for the day and keeping conditions relatively mild for the season.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Some potential drizzling could occur in the evening hours, as a system producing snowfall in central and northern Wisconsin could produce some sprinkles in areas closer to the lakefront, though any precipitation that does occur is expected to clear by midnight.

Although sunshine is expected to evade the Chicago area for the next several days, temperatures will remain slightly above seasonal averages, with forecasted highs in the 40s for much of next week.

Sunday and Monday are forecasted to bear similarity to Saturday, with consistent cloud cover, small chance of precipitation and temperatures in the low 40s.

By mid-week, a system approaching the Chicago area from the west is expected to produce consistent rainfall from Tuesday evening into Wednesday, with high temperatures in the mid 40s for both days.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the back-end of this system could also produce a wintry mix on Thursday, when temperatures are also expected to fall back into the upper 30s.

By next weekend, temperatures are anticipated to fall back in line near and below seasonal averages, with highs in the low-to-mid 30s alongside a potential return of sunshine to the area.