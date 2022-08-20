Chicago Forecast: Cloudy Saturday With Storms, Gusty Winds Brewing

Scattered showers, heavy downpours and possible thunderstorms are expected to start off the weekend in the area, all the while colliding with the return of Chicago's Air and Water Show.

However, the timing between the rain and show may work out, with heavier precipitation anticipated to fall in the evening following the show's conclusion, NBC 5 Storm Team said.

Most of Illinois, including the greater Chicago area, and Indiana are under a "marginal" risk of severe weather Saturday, with the greatest coverage of storms expected in the evening, according to the Storm Prediction Center. A “marginal” risk is the lowest threat level on the SPC’s scale, behind slight, enhanced, moderate and high.

Showers could fall in the morning, with more scattered precipitation and storms possible in the daytime, too.

The greatest chance for severe weather is Saturday night, with strong thunderstorms possible in the evening hours. Occasional damaging winds and marginally severe hail will be the main threats, according to the NWS, which added brief heavy downpours could cause flooding in some spots.

If lightening is detected in the skies, NBC 5's Brant Miller urges those outside to seek a safe shelter.

Temperatures are expected to drop Saturday, with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 60s, according to the National Weather Service.

The possibility of rain and thunderstorms continues Sunday, but the chances are lower than Saturday, forecasters said.

Once the weekend ends, comfortable conditions are poised to return soon after. Sunshine will make a comeback Monday, with highs nearing 80 degrees.

After that, the area will enter into a dry pattern for a few days and a slight jump in temperatures, as highs climb to the low 80s.