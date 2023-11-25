Chicago Forecast: Cloudy, chilly day ahead before snow moves in overnight

Some of the coldest air of the season that Chicagoans were confronted with during Black Friday shopping is sticking around for Saturday, with mostly cloudy skies and light winds.

Freezing temperatures begin the morning, though winds are expected to be lighter throughout the day as opposed to Friday, helping the Chicago area avoid lower wind chills.

Temperatures are expected to rise throughout the day into the upper 30s by the early afternoon before some breaks in cloud cover could lead to a few peaks of sunshine within those hours.

Clouds will then gradually increase during the evening hours ahead of a system of precipitation that is anticipated to move into the area overnight, bringing some snowfall to the region.

Though snow is not expected to develop until after 2 a.m. Sunday, snowfall is likely to pick up in the morning hours and could leave up to two inches of accumulation in some parts of the area, with at least one inch of accumulation expected across the region.

The snowfall will come alongside similarly cold and breezy temperatures, with highs likely not climbing out of the mid 30s on Sunday.

The chilly air will stick around longer than the snowfall, with a dry and brisk start to the work week in the forecast.

Though sunshine is likely to return by Monday and Tuesday, high temperatures may not even reach 30 degrees in parts of the area on Monday, with similar conditions expected on Tuesday.

Overnight lows heading into Tuesday could fall into the teens as well, leaving the possibility for even colder wind chill values.

Temperatures are expected to rebound into the 40s by late next week and into next weekend, though cloud cover and rainfall is likely to accompany the slightly warmer conditions.