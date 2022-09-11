Chicago Forecast: Clouds Expected to Usher in Rain, Cooler Conditions Sunday

Rain returns to Chicago to set a cloudy, cool cast over the area Sunday — creating a stark contrast from the warm temperatures and sunny skies Saturday held.

A low-pressure system will stow the region, becoming nearly stationary by noon, over the upper Midwest, bringing waves of rain, cooler temperatures and gusty winds to the party.

According to the latest forecast models from the NBC 5 Storm Team, that low-pressure system arrived late Saturday night. As it developed Sunday morning, rain slowly started to build in the area, wrapping around the low-pressure system in a counter-clockwise fashion.

Rain will become more widespread as the morning moves along, with rumble and thunder likely to be brewing in the cloudy skies, too.

Winds out of the north will also increase, which means high waves at Lake Michigan can be expected due to the gusts.

Temperatures will feel very fall-like, rising only to a high of 69.

Showers will finally start to move out of the area by the evening hours, but as the moisture continues to spin around the low-pressure system, it will likely return in the overnight hours and into Monday.

Temperatures will also be quite a bit cooler on Monday, with highs in the mid-60s in Chicago and readings potentially struggling to reach 60 degrees in some suburban areas.

Fortunately for those rooting for warmer weather, that will likely make its triumphant return once the low-pressure system eventually exits. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to climb back to the 70s, and dry conditions are expected to dominate for the remainder of the week as readings continue to increase.