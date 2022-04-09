Chicago Weather

Chicago Forecast: Cloudy, Breezy Saturday on Tap With Spring-like Day Ahead

The springtime weather many have been waiting for will arrive Sunday, and you'll want to take advantage while it lasts.

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

This weekend could start to feel more like spring for the Chicago area.

Accompanied by a jump in temperatures, Saturday will likely remain cloudy through the afternoon and breezy with wind gusts up to 20 mph, according to NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists.

Highs in the mid 40s are expected Saturday, which for some will be a welcome change, but still cooler than usual for this time of year.

The springtime weather many have been waiting for will arrive Sunday, and you'll want to take advantage while it lasts. Pleasant conditions and sunshine will settle in across the region, along with temperatures in the mid 50s to low 60s, though cooler by the lake.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

But Sunday won't be all clear.

Some showers and even thunderstorms are possible in the evening hours, according to forecasters.

After that, get ready to see rain for a while.

Local

Evanston 11 hours ago

Parents Concerned After Teacher Injured Breaking Up Fight at Evanston School

cta stabbing 11 hours ago

Victim Stabbed During Fight With 5 Men at CTA Red Line Station

Showers and thunderstorms are on tap for Monday, particularly in the afternoon and evening. Despite the rain, temperatures are forecast to be in the low-60s.

Multiple rounds of rain and potential storms are possible on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

This article tagged under:

Chicago WeatherChicago Forecast
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us