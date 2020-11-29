Chicago Forecast: Clouds Build, Winds Increase Sunday

After a partly sunny start to the day Sunday, clouds will slowly begin building into the area, setting the stage for a cooldown in temperatures and the potential for snow to fall in the coming days.

According to current forecast models, the clear skies early on will begin to cloud over in the afternoon hours, with a few spotty showers possible late this evening in areas south of the city.

High temps are expected to climb to the mid-to-upper 40s, but some big changes are on the way to start the work week.

Part of the reason for those changes will be the wind, which will pick up intensity as the day moves along Sunday. Winds will shift and come straight off of Lake Michigan, setting the stage for a potentially strong lake-effect snow event Monday and into Tuesday, but the bulk of that snow is expected to fall in northwest Indiana at this time.

A winter storm watch has been issued for LaPorte County in Indiana beginning Monday, but that doesn’t mean the rest of the Chicago area will be spared the snow. Currently, forecast models and radar indicate that the snow will likely be limited to areas immediately adjacent to Lake Michigan, but it is possible that a dusting of snow could occur in the far eastern parts of Will and Kankakee counties as well.

In LaPorte County, snow accumulations will likely vary greatly because of the nature of lake-effect snow, but some areas could see up to six or more inches of snow before the weather system moves out of the region Tuesday.

High temps to start the new work week will likely be a bit chillier than normal, with highs in the mid-30s on Monday and Tuesday.