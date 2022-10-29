Chicago Forecast: Clear Skies and Mild, Dry Conditions

After a week of chillier temperatures that followed a summer-like weekend last week, some warmer air is expected to move back into the Chicago area for Saturday and Sunday.

According to NBC Storm Team 5, skies are expected to be clear to start the day Saturday, with very light breezes and temperatures in the upper 40s.

Temperatures are expected to rise throughout the day from there, with a high in the low-to-mid 60s reached in much of the Chicago area by the late afternoon on Saturday.

While clear skies are anticipated for much of the day Saturday, cloud cover that will move in by the early evening hours on Saturday may eventually lead to showers by Sunday afternoon. Saturday evening is expected to be chilly and dry with a high in the mid 40s.

Though a wet Sunday is currently in the forecast, the rain is expected to move out of the Chicago area by late Monday morning, offering what is expected to be a pleasant and dry evening for trick-or-treaters. Any rain in the area leftover on Monday is expected to stay south of the city and in Northwest Indiana in the morning hours.

Following what is expected to be a pleasant Halloween, temperatures are forecasted to continue to rise throughout the week into November.

Highs are anticipated to approach the upper 60s by the second half of next week, with potential for a 70-degree high next Saturday.