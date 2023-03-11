Chicago Forecast: Chilly Conditions and Cloudy Skies in Store for Chicago River Dyeing

Crowds looking to head to the Loop for the dyeing of the Chicago River on Saturday morning are expected to be met with chilly temperatures and cloudy skies, both of which are expected to stick around all day.

Temperatures are just above freezing in the mid-morning hours, though not much of a warm-up is anticipated for the rest of the day.

Current forecast models suggest a temperature of 35 degrees for the start of the river dyeing, with Saturday's high likely not eclipsing the upper-30s.

Though temperatures are likely to hover in the upper-30s for much of the late afternoon and early evening, a slight drop toward readings closer to freezing are expected heading into the overnight hours.

Eastern winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour are also anticipated for much of the day, bringing a noticeable breeze toward Lake Michigan for those attending the river dyeing Saturday morning.

Though no precipitation is expected for much of the day on Saturday, the extensive cloud cover serves as a sign of what's approaching, as snow showers are likely to begin in the overnight hours heading into Sunday.

While Chicago has wrapped up an exceptionally mild meteorological winter, wintry conditions are expected to hang around for much of the next week in the Chicago area, with not much of a spring reprieve in sight.

Highs in the mid-30s are forecasted for both Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures climbing toward 50 degrees on Thursday, albeit with a significant chance of rain.

Current forecast models suggest similar temperatures for next weekend in Chicago, with readings in the upper-30s to low-40s expected.