Chicago Forecast: Chilly, breezy conditions and cloudy skies

The brief taste of summer from the start of the week is fully behind us, as chilly conditions and cloudy skies mark the start of a rather brisk weekend in the Chicago area.

Despite 70-degree highs early Friday afternoon, temperatures have plummeted in the hours since, dropping overnight lows to the upper 30s and low 40s throughout the area.

The chilly weather is here to stay, with Saturday and Sunday marking the coldest days the city has seen since the end of April.

Mid-morning temperatures on Saturday begin in the mid 30s-to-low 40s throughout the area, with readings only expected to climb into the low 50s by the afternoon. North winds at around 10 miles per hour are anticipated as well, bringing a chilly breeze on top of the cooler temperatures.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Though most of Saturday is likely to be dry, some rainfall could move into the area at around 8 p.m. and stick around for the overnight hours before likely ending prior to sunrise on Sunday morning.

Sunday is then anticipated to be the coldest day since the spring, with showers developing in the late afternoon and evening with highs only expected to reach the mid 40s.

Monday and Tuesday are forecasted to be even chillier than Sunday, with highs on Tuesday possibly not climbing out of the 30s. Overnight freeze conditions could occur as soon as early Monday morning.

A generally brisk week is likely ahead for the region, with temperatures not expected to work their way back into the 50s until next Friday, giving the Chicago area a quick shift to the colder stages of the season.