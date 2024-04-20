Chicago Forecast: Chilly, breezy conditions alongside increasing cloud cover

It's been a roller coaster month of weather for the Chicago area, with chilly, breezy conditions to start the weekend continuing that trend.

Temperatures dropped to as low as freezing in some western suburbs overnight, with mid-morning temperatures hovering in the low 40s with mostly sunny skies to start the day.

The sunshine is expected to subside as the day goes on, with cloud cover increasing during the afternoon hours.

The mercury will rise just to around the upper 40s, making it a chilly day outside for those taking in the Chicago Cubs' doubleheader at Wrigley Field or heading to Six Flags Great America for opening day.

The chill will be accompanied by consistent west-northwest winds of 10 to 20 miles per hour, with gusts of up to 25 miles per hour possible.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the mid 30s overnight before a more seasonal Sunday is in store.

Highs around 60 degrees and sunny skies are currently forecasted for Sunday, with warmer temperatures moving into the area on Monday ahead of some expected rainfall on Tuesday.

Things will get chilly again in the middle of next week following the rain, but temperatures are expected to warm back up by next weekend as possible thunderstorms move into the area.