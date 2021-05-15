Chicago Forecast: Chance For Scattered Showers Throughout the Day

The weekend will likely bring scattered showers to the Chicago area before clearing up and increasing warmer temperatures.

There was a mild start to the morning Saturday, with cloud coverage increasing and scattered showers moving in to areas west and east of Chicago, according to the latest forecast models.

High temperatures will likely reach the low to upper 60s in most areas Saturday then increasing to the mid-70s by Sunday, which will likely remain to start the week.

NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists predict partly sunny skies to start the day Sunday with clouds moving in through the afternoon hours. The area will likely remain dry until a change for rain in the evening.

Monday is expected to start off with showers until the afternoon and highs reaching the upper 60s and low 70s. Skies are expected to clear for a while Tuesday for partly sunny skies.

Showers are expected on and off to start the week throughout specific areas of Chicago with highs expected to generally range in the upper 60s to low 70s.