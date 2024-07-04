Chicago forecast: Chance for rain, thunderstorms could damper Fourth of July fireworks

The Fourth of July weather forecast for the Chicago area calls for a hot, humid and cloudy day, with a chance for showers and storms in the morning and in the evening, potentially putting a damper on Independence Day fireworks shows in the area.

"Unfortunately there is a little bit of rain to show you," NBC 5 Meteorologist Pete Sack said Thursday morning as showers moved along and south of I-88.

Sack added that some rain in the northern suburbs Thursday morning was not out of the question.

Skies were expected to remain mostly cloudy Thursday, with warm and humid temperatures and highs in the upper 80s.

The chance for rain showers and isolated storms returns Thursday evening, just in time for fireworks displays, Sack said.

"It's possible that one could pop-up in your neck of the woods during the fireworks," Sack said. "There's no safe place outdoors during a thunderstorm."

While the chance for wet weather was small, it couldn't be ruled out, Sack added. According to the National Weather Service, storm chances increase beginning around 2 p.m. and through the evening.

Better chances for showers and storms move in around 10 p.m., lasting into the overnight hours, Sack said, especially near I-39.

Here's a look at a timeline for today. Most areas will remain dry, but there is a chance for some light showers especially south of I-80 this morning and along the lake breeze this afternoon. Better rain chances are not expected until after 10 PM tonight. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/fj7YbxvIoX — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 4, 2024

Friday could also see the chance for a scattered thunderstorm, with highest chances in the afternoon, Sack said. High temperatures Friday were expected to be in the low 80s, Sack added.

A mainly dry forecast was expected over the weekend, Sack said, with a slight chance of showers Saturday and highs around 80 degrees. Thunderstorms could develop Sunday afternoon and evening, with highs in the the mid 80s, Sack added.

Most areas should remain rain-free through this evening, but there's a low chance for isolated storms along a lake breeze this PM. Better shower and storm chances arrive tonight into early Fri. Drier weather is expected for the weekend, but rain returns late Sun. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/fwevlJ4GvJ — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 4, 2024

"We'll have to watch for timing of storms during the NASCAR race," Sack said.

The NASCAR Chicago Street Race will take place Saturday and Sunday in and around Chicago's Grant Park. In 2023, the races saw rain delays for hours as heavy showers and flash flooding pounded the Chicago area. In the opening laps, there were several incidents where cars slipped and crashed as they got used to the street course and rain tires.