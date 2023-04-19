Chicago Forecast Calls For Chance of Storms, Severe Weather Wednesday, Thursday

An active weather pattern is headed towards the Chicago area midweek, bringing with it the potential for rain and thunderstorms accompanied by large hail and damaging winds, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

But there's some good news, for Wednesday at least: while earlier forecasts called for wet weather both days, updated models show Wednesday is likely to remain mostly dry and partly sunny.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the chance for precipitation Wednesday in the Chicago area currently sits at 20 percent, with some morning scattered showers to the west.

However, forecast models show a "slight" chance of isolated rain showers or storms could move into some parts of the area around 11 a.m. and into the early afternoon.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

If storms do develop, the NBC 5 Storm Team says, a few could be strong.

Wednesday's forecast also calls for gusty winds of up to 25 miles per hour, and a wide temperature range. According to forecast models, high temperatures range from the mid 50s in Lake and McHenry Counties, to near 80 degrees in Kankakee.

Chicago is expected to remain in the mid 60s to low 70s, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

Thursday, temperatures are expected to remain warm, and the chance for severe weather is higher, forecast models show. According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the chance for precipitation Thursday increases to 80 percent, with the entire area at a "marginal" risk of severe storms.

Counties to the west are most likely to be impacted by Thursday's system when a line of storms is expected to move into the area in the afternoon and into the evening, forecast models show.

According to forecast models, the main threats Thursday includes large hail and damaging winds of up to 60 miles per hour.

Temperatures will start to cool into Friday, with highs reaching into the low-60s. Saturday and Sunday, temperatures are expected to cool even more, with highs in the 40s, and another chance for rain Saturday.