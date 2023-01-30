Chicago Forecast Calls For Bitter Cold, Below Zero Wind Chills to Start the Week

First came the snow, now comes the famous Chicago cold.

After the city and suburbs last week and over the weekend saw up to seven inches of snowfall, the area is in for a drier but bitter-cold few days as an Arctic air mass makes its way across the Midwest.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, Monday will see a frigid start to the day, with temperatures hovering around 15 degrees in the morning. Unfortunately, that will be the warmest temperature Monday will see, as temperatures are expected to drop into the lower teens by the afternoon, and gusty winds of 15-20 miles per hour will keep wind chills below zero throughout the day, forecast models show.

Additionally, thanks to a light coating of overnight and early morning snow and freezing drizzle in some locations, roads, driveways and sidewalks could see a glaze of ice, leading to potentially hazardous driving conditions for the Monday morning commute. Here's how to check the road conditions near you.

The good news? Much of the day Monday will be filled with clear, sunny skies, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

But there's bad news, too: Those clear conditions will lead to more cold overnight, with high temperatures in the teens again on Tuesday, accompanied by wind chills below zero.

By midweek, temperatures begin will begin rebound, the NBC 5 Storm Team says, with highs in the upper 20s Wednesday, and a high of 30 degrees Thursday. However, a cold front moving in will bring temperatures back down into the 20s Friday, with the potential for some lake effect snow and flurries in Northwest Indiana.