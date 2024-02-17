Chicago Forecast: Bright skies, breezy conditions accompany coldest temperatures in a month

It's been a notably warm February thus far in Chicago, though residents across the region are waking up Saturday morning to brisk temperatures that usually come to mind when thinking of February.

Following a seemingly endless stretch of unseasonably warm weather, Chicago's high temperature finally fell below 40 degrees on Friday, with Saturday poised to offer much more of the same.

Temperatures are in the mid teens across the region, with wind chills in some parts of the area falling below zero to start the morning off.

Despite the brisk conditions outside, Chicagoans are being treated to more sunshine, with very bright morning skies expected to persist throughout the day.

Though temperatures are expected to rise into the early-to-mid afternoon, the mercury will still likely stay below freezing on Saturday, with highs expected to top out near 30 degrees.

It may feel colder throughout the day thanks to a consistent breeze, with winds at 15 to 25 miles per hour forecast alongside the possibility of higher wind gusts.

While Saturday will feel like a typical Chicago winter day in many ways, the unseasonable warmth that has marked most of February will be making a return as soon as tonight.

Temperatures are expected to stay steady just below 30 degrees in the overnight hours ahead of a sunny finish to the weekend, with Sunday highs forecasted to reach the low 40s.

From there, high temperatures are expected to hover in the 40s for much of the week, with highs in the low-to-mid 50s even forecast for both Tuesday and Wednesday.