Chicago Forecast: Breezy, Misty and Chilly Saturday on Tap

Chicago is in store for a breezy, seasonal Saturday as lake-effect showers and clouds turn into sunshine throughout the day.

Some lake-effect showers will cover the Chicago area in the morning, along with cloudy, misty skies, with sunshine moving in during the afternoon.

High temperatures in most areas will be in the mid-50s, then drop to the low 40s overnight, according to the latest forecast models.

Sunday looks to be mostly sunny with another day of highs in the mid-50s and near 60 degrees, the NBC 5 Storm Team predicts.

The forecast is a shift from the rainy start and end to this work week.

It's also a big change from the record-setting snow seen just two years ago.

Data showed the snowiest Halloween on record took place in 2019, which saw 3.4 inches of snowfall. Similarly, the wettest Halloween occurred in 1994, when 2.26 inches of rain fell.

The warmest Halloween was seen in 1950, when temperatures reached 84 degrees. But the coldest was decades ago, in 1873, when temperatures dropped to a high of 31 degrees.