Chicago forecast: Another round of severe weather coming up as thousands remain without power

More than 15,000 people remain without power Monday morning after powerful storms with winds as high as 80 miles per hour winds tore through northwest Indiana Sunday, leaving downed trees and damaged buildings and homes in its path.

The damage come as another round of strong-to-severe storms are set to hit Illinois and Indiana Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to NIPSCO's latest outage map, approximately 15,700 customers were without power, including in Chesterton, Elkhart, Hebron, La Porte, Michigan City, Plymouth and Valparaiso. Those numbers were down from nearly 30,000 earlier Monday morning.

Power outages were significantly lower in Illinois, with less than a dozen reported, according to ComEd.

The storms led to tornado warnings and watches across the entire Chicago area, with a brief ground stop issued at O'Hare International Airport. In Porter County in Northwest Indiana, a trucker was killed in during the storm after his semi-truck and trailer blew onto its side, officials said.

According to the National Weather Service, preliminary reports said another fatality was reported in Elkhart, when winds blew over an Amish buggy.

The severe weather in northwest Indiana comes less than two weeks after an EF-1 tornado in Gary, Indiana ripped the roof off a school gymnasium. As students return back to classes Monday from Spring Break, the building remained closed, with school set to be held at the Gary Area Career Center instead.

Next chance for severe weather this week

Both northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana would see a dry conditions Monday, though some areas woke up to slight drizzle or light snowflakes, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

Temperatures Monday were also much cooler, NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Iisha Scott said, with highs in the 40s compared to 70-degree readings Sunday.

Late Tuesday and into Wednesday, another round of storms was set to move in, Scott said, with showers starting around 6 p.m.

Scattered rain would continue overnight, Scott said, with more rain and rumbles of thunder for the Wednesday morning commute.

Severe weather chances increase Wednesday afternoon and evening, Scott said, when the entire Chicago area will be at an "enhanced" risk of severe storms, which ranks as level three of five.

At that time, all weather hazards could be at play, Scott said, including damaging winds, heavy downpours, hail and even tornadoes.