Chicago FOP Lodge Reelects John Catanzara as President

John Catanzara has been reelected for a second three-year term as president of Chicago Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7, the largest police union in the city.

Catanzara, who retired from the Chicago Police Department in 2021, won 58% of the vote in Friday's election, while his opponent, Bob Bartlett, a current CPD detective, received 42%, according to the results obtained by NBC 5.

Elected to a first term in 2020, Catanzara retired from the Chicago Police Department in 2021 following accusations he violated nearly a dozen department rules, and at one point, even teased a run for mayor. A 25-year CPD veteran, Catanzara became a prominent figure in the battle against Chicago's employee COVID vaccination policy and a vocal critic of Mayor Lori Lightfoot.