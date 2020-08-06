Chicago Football Classic to Give Scholarships, Laptops During Coronavirus Pandemic

Despite the unprecedented circumstances facing college students during the coronavirus pandemic, the Chicago Football Classic said it will continue to award area students with scholarships to help them attend Historically Black Colleges.

Twenty Chicago students are set to receive $5,000 scholarships and free laptops from the program.

“Without question, scholarships matter particularly during this highly unpredictable season in the lives of students, families and institutions,” Everett Rand, co-founder of CFC, said in a statement. “While historically our annual college/career fair, epic football game featuring spirited rivalries and the ever-so-amazing battle of bands have been the staples in the Chicago Football Classic programming, it is the scholarship component that is our true goal. Despite the pandemic, the CFC is playing it forward via scholarships.”

Last year, nearly half a million dollars were awarded to students. But this year's scholarships, done in partnership with several sponsors, including NBC Chicago, now add a free laptop to the mix as remote learning becomes even more prevalent.

The scholarships are set to be awarded at a reception at the DuSable Museum of African American History Thursday.

Here's a list of the recipients: