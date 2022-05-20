Food Truck Festival

Chicago Food Truck Festival at Daley Plaza Kicks Off Friday

A sandwich loaded with chicken, cheese and vegetables is seen at Chicago Food Truck Festival

Chicago's weekly Food Truck Festival returns to Daley Plaza Friday, bringing outdoor lunch options to the Loop on Fridays throughout the summer.

Every Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., local food trucks will roll onto Daley Plaza at 50 W. Washington St. beginning May 20 through Oct. 7.

Chicago Food Truck Festival Dates:

  • May 20, 27
  • June 3, 10, 17, 24
  • July 1, 8, 15, 22, 29
  • Aug. 5, 12, 19, 26
  • Sept. 2, 9, 16, 23, 30
  • Oct. 7
According to a press release, a selection of food trucks will rotate, and line-ups will be announced weekly via will be announced each week on the city's social media pages.

Opening day of the food truck festival includes trucks from Harold's Chicken, Mr. Quiles, The Fat Shallot and more.

