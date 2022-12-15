Chicago Food Stop Showcases Foods From Across City

At the Chicago Food Stop along the Magnificent Mile, visitors have a chance to experience some of what Chicago neighborhoods have to offer while soaking in an otherworldly shopping experience.

As part of Chicago’s COVID-19 recovery program, the city partnered with World Business Chicago and the Mag Mile Association to open The Chicago Food Shop on the first floor of 875 N. Michigan Avenue.

“The city has covered rent, buildout and all the upfront costs of being in this space for all of the neighborhood businesses,” said Natalia Kapani, Director of Public Sector Investment Strategy at World Business Chicago.

“We have investment in neighborhood businesses, but we are bringing them to the mag mile to make sure we have foot traffic back here, for not only the Hancock Tower, but for all of the businesses that are along the corridor.”

World Business Chicago has partnered with the following vendors:

Here Here Market : selling memorable food moments with curated gift boxes, artisanal products and other culinary delights from notable and up-and-coming Chicago chefs, restaurateurs and food artisans

Greater Chatham Initiative : featuring local neighborhood vendors from the South Side organization’s Food Labs Program

Chicago Highschool for Agricultural Sciences : students are staffing the pop up and sell products.

Chicago History Museum – photo exhibition from the Chicago History Museum's Chicago Sun-times photographs collection

The Chicago Food Stop pop up is now open on the first floor , and will run through at least March 2023.