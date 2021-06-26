Chicago Flooding: Inbound Eisenhower, Several Streets Closed For Standing Water

A portion of the Eisenhower Expressway and a number of streets in the Chicago area were closed Saturday afternoon as heavy rain plummeted the region and flood warnings remained in effect.
The inbound Eisenhower was shut down from Des Plaines to Harlem Avenues as a result of standing water on the interstate, according to the Total Traffic and Weather Network. The outbound lanes of the expressway were also closed from Des Plaines to First avenues, with traffic backed up to Laramie Avenue.
Flash flooding was being reported on Lake Shore Drive, according to the National Weather Service. The flooding will likely be slow to subside, the agency explained, even as storms wane.
Flooding and standing water also were reported in suburban communities, including Plainfield.
Cook, DuPage and Will counties were under a flash flood warning until 6:15 p.m. The following counties are under a tornado watch until 7 p.m.: Cook, DuPage, Grundy, Will, Benton (IN), Jasper (IN), Porter (IN) and Lake (IN).