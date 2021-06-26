Chicago Flooding: Inbound Eisenhower, Several Streets Closed For Standing Water

A portion of the Eisenhower Expressway and a number of streets in the Chicago area were closed Saturday afternoon as heavy rain plummeted the region and flood warnings remained in effect.

The inbound Eisenhower was shut down from Des Plaines to Harlem Avenues as a result of standing water on the interstate, according to the Total Traffic and Weather Network. The outbound lanes of the expressway were also closed from Des Plaines to First avenues, with traffic backed up to Laramie Avenue.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Closed due to flooding in #Eisenhower on Eisenhower (I-290) Outbound from Des Plaines Ave to 1st Ave, solid traffic back to Laramie Ave #CHITraffic https://t.co/GCesNZGx1X — TTWN Chicago (@TotalTrafficCHI) June 26, 2021

Flooding in #Edens on Edens (I-94) Inbound at Elston Ave, solid traffic back to Peterson Ave #CHITraffic https://t.co/GCesNZoWap — TTWN Chicago (@TotalTrafficCHI) June 26, 2021

Flash flooding was being reported on Lake Shore Drive, according to the National Weather Service. The flooding will likely be slow to subside, the agency explained, even as storms wane.

We are receiving reports of flash flooding on Lake Shore Drive. This will likely be slow to subside, even as storms taper over the city. Do NOT cross flooded roads! #ILwx https://t.co/ye7R2mVLlB — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 26, 2021

Flooding and standing water also were reported in suburban communities, including Plainfield.

Due to the current storm, the following roadways are flooded and impassable:

- Route 126 & Ridge Rd

- Route 30, between 127th St & 135th St

- Van Dyke Rd, between Prairie Grove Dr & Shagbark Dr

- 127th St & Shenandoah Trail



Please avoid these areas and use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/8UIbj1wXMs — Plainfield,IL Police (@PlainfieldILPD) June 26, 2021

Cook, DuPage and Will counties were under a flash flood warning until 6:15 p.m. The following counties are under a tornado watch until 7 p.m.: Cook, DuPage, Grundy, Will, Benton (IN), Jasper (IN), Porter (IN) and Lake (IN).