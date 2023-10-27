Chicago first responders to hold public safety drill in Loop Saturday night

Halloween weekend is here in Chicago, making for an active weekend across the city with many visitors expected in downtown areas.

Though no impact to the public is expected, an emergency drill with Chicago firefighters, police officers and emergency communication workers is planned for Saturday evening from 6-10 p.m. just outside Willis Tower.

According to officials, the drill is designed to prepare for an active threat to public safety or a mass casualty situation.

Though a large first responder presence is likely, officials say there will be no impact to traffic near the intersection of Jackson Boulevard and Wacker Drive.