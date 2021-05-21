Old Town

Chicago Firefighters Rescue Teen After 40-Foot Shaft Fall

The teen was with friends on a rooftop when he fell, police said.

Chicago firefighters rescued a 17-year-old boy who fell about 40 feet down an air shaft early Friday, authorities said.

The teen initially was taken to a hospital in serious-to-critical condition following the rescue that took two hours, Deputy District Fire Chief Dennis Carbonneau said. Police said the teen suffered minor injuries.

The teen was with friends on a rooftop in the Old Town neighborhood on Chicago's North Side when he fell about 4 a.m. down the shaft between two buildings, police said.

Two firefighters were lowered using a rope-rescue system to reach the teen, Carbonneau said.

