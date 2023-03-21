4 Firefighters Injured After Floor Collapses During Blaze in Chicago Neighborhood

Four Chicago firefighters were injured early Tuesday morning while working to put out a blaze at row home in the city's Jeffrey Manor neighborhood, the Chicago Fire Department says.

According to officials, two of the injured firefighters were trapped when a floor beneath them collapsed. One of the firefighters had to be rescued, CFD said.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, emergency crews responded at around 3:30 a.m. to a fire in the 2200 block of East 100th Street. CFD called for a mayday response after the second floor collapsed, trapping the two firefighters, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Photos and video from the scene show smoke and flames shooting out of several spots on the roof of the residence, with crews on ladders working to put out the flames.

2-11 Alarm & Mayday response on the 2200 block of East 100th Street; 2nd floor collapse; 2 FFs originally reported trapped; 1 FF is out & the other member is still inside but has been located; crews are working to get to the member & continue to fight the fire. pic.twitter.com/s0oLMaplwf — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) March 21, 2023

During a press conference early Tuesday, the Fire Department said one of the firefighters was able to evacuate himself, while the other was trapped "from the waist down with debris."

According to the District Fire Chief, it took between five and 10 minutes for crews to pull the trapped firefighter out to safety.

Officials say all four firefighters remain hospitalized with minor injuries.

While no residents were injured, at least six residents remain displaced due to the fire, CFD says.

According to the CFD, the fire was put out shortly before 5 a.m. However, crews remain on the scene and are working to put out hot spots.