Chicago firefighters are battling an extra-alarm fire on the city’s far Southeast Side on Wednesday evening.

Flames were seen shooting from the roof of an industrial building in the 11900 block of South Avenue O on Wednesday night in the Hegewisch area.

Chicago fire officials called a three-alarm fire for the blaze, bringing in extra equipment to help battle the blaze.

Additional details have not yet been released. We will update this story with all the latest information.