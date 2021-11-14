Chicago Firefighters Battle Blaze at Near West Side Apartment Building

Chicago firefighters battled a blaze in a high-rise on the city’s West Side Sunday afternoon.

According to authorities, the fire broke out on the sixth floor of a building in the 2300 block of West Jackson, located in the Near West Side neighborhood.

Firefighters were able to put out the blaze, and are working to clear smoke from the structure as of Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

One person was transported from the scene to a nearby hospital, but fire officials say the person’s injuries were “not related to the fire.”

Further details have not been released, and an investigation is currently underway.