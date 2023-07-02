Austin

Chicago firefighter seriously injured in Austin apartment building fire

A Chicago firefighter was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries on Sunday afternoon following a fire at an apartment building in the city's Austin neighborhood, fire officials said.

The fire was reported before 4:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Lavernge Avenue near West Division Street. While details on the firefighter's injuries are unknown, the Chicago Fire Department confirmed a "mayday" call went out, and the individual was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Additional information, including what caused the fire or if anyone else was injured, hasn't been released.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Austin
