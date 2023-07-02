Chicago firefighter seriously injured in Austin apartment building fire

A Chicago firefighter was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries on Sunday afternoon following a fire at an apartment building in the city's Austin neighborhood, fire officials said.

The fire was reported before 4:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Lavernge Avenue near West Division Street. While details on the firefighter's injuries are unknown, the Chicago Fire Department confirmed a "mayday" call went out, and the individual was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Additional information, including what caused the fire or if anyone else was injured, hasn't been released.

