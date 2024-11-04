Chicago firefighter seriously hurt after falling from 3-story building

A Chicago firefighter sustained serious injuries Sunday evening after falling from the roof of a three-story building during a fire in the city's Humboldt Park neighborhood, authorities said.

At around 6 p.m., first responders were called about people possibly trapped in a building fire in the 800 block of North Hamlin Street near West Iowa Street, according to Chicago Fire Department officials.

Roughly 10 minutes after the initial response, a firefighter working on the roof lost his footing, causing him to fall down a light shaft and plummet multiple stories into the building's basement, said CFD Deputy District Chief Shun T. Hayes.

The firefighter, who was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, was talking following the fall, authorities said. The incident prompted a mayday call, sending around 100 emergency personnel to the scene.

Upon deeming conditions safe, CFD's search and rescue team conducted a search of the building and determined everyone had made it out in time, Hayes said.

Firefighting efforts were complicated by what officials referred to as "hoarding conditions" on the second floor, though it wasn't clear if the conditions were the cause of the fire.

A number of people were displaced and taken to a makeshift shelter at the nearby Kelly Hall YMCA. Eight people refused transport to the hospital, authorities said.

The cause remained under investigation late Sunday night.