Community Grieves After Chicago Firefighter's Wife, Son Die Following House Fire

A Chicago community is grieving after a firefighter's wife and 7-year-old son died following a house fire.

Two more children are fighting for their lives in "extremely critical condition" days after a blaze erupted at the family's home in the Montclare neighborhood.

One Chicago dad and his young family felt a strong urge to come by the family's home at Rutherford and Wrightfoot, where a memorial has been set up.

Vazgn Gaspryn told NBC 5 that one of his 8-year-old son's classmates was injured in the fire.

"He found out and cried earlier, and that’s why they wanted to pass by the house," he said.

A letter sent to parents whose children attend the class at Locke Elementary states that members of a student's family have passed away and that the student remains hospitalized.

Counseling is being provided to anyone in need during the difficult time.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office confirmed that Summer Day-Stewart, 36, died Friday, one day after the death of her 7-year-old son, Ezra.

When the initial call of the blaze came through Tuesday night, a Chicago firefighter overheard his home address come in through dispatch, raced to the scene with a Battalion Chief and found his house on fire.

He performed CPR on his relatives, and all four family members who suffered smoke inhalation were transported to area hospitals.

The Chicago Fire Department is coming together in wake of the tragedy, with the “Ignite the Spirit Chicago Fund” charity accepting donations for the family.

As of late Friday, no cause had been determined.