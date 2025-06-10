Chicago firefighter left paralyzed after injury during San Francisco triathlon

A Chicago firefighter was left paralyzed after suffering injuries during a San Francisco triathlon.

Jose Perez competed in the Escape from Alcatraz triathlon earlier this month. But when he jumped into the San Francisco Bay during the race, he said another swimmer landed on his head.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"I could feel my head about to hit the surface and as my head hit the surface I just felt like a tremendous boom like a big weight just hit the back of my head," Perez said.

Speaking to NBC 5's JC Navarrete from his hospital bed in California, Perez recalled the moment his life changed.

"[I] kept telling myself just swim start swimming, and I couldn’t swim I couldn’t do anything and unfortunately I jumped in face down, so I was in a bad spot," Perez said.

Perez is a 10-year veteran of the Chicago Fire Department who has been competing in triathlons for years. Now, he's hoping to be able to walk again and return to the life he once lived.

"I’d like to go back home to my son I’d like to be able to teach him how to drive which he was supposed to start doing next year. I’d like to have that opportunity to do that," Perez said.

His doctors are cautiously optimistic that he could regain most of his functions within a year. Perez is deciding whether to continue treatment in California or return to the Windy City, but it will be at least six months before doctors clear him to travel.

For now, Perez said he is leaning on his faith and his family.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“They’ve really rallied around me to make sure I have not been on my own throughout all this and they’ve pretty much given me a lot of hope, and they’ve given me a lot of reassurance that they are going to be there for me no matter what," Perez said.

Family and friends have set up a donation page to help Perez with his hospital bills.