Chicago firefighter injured in Far South Side fire at furniture store

A Chicago firefighter was injured Thursday night in a fire at a furniture store in the city's Roseland neighborhood, officials said.

The fire broke out at a furniture store in the 11200 block of South Michigan Avenue, with the blaze still burning as of 8:25 p.m., officials said.

CFD HAD A MAYDAY AT 112th AND MICHIGAN. ONE MEMBER FOUND BY RIT COMPANIES. TAKEN TO HOSPITAL IN GOOD CONDITION. EXPECTED TO BE RELEASED. FIRE IS STILL BURNING IN FURNTURE STORE — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 21, 2025

One firefighter was found injured and taken to a local hospital in good condition, where they are expected to be released.

There was no further information available.