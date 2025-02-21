Chicago firefighter injured in Far South Side fire at furniture store

A Chicago firefighter was injured Thursday night in a fire at a furniture store in the city's Roseland neighborhood, officials said.
The fire broke out at a furniture store in the 11200 block of South Michigan Avenue, with the blaze still burning as of 8:25 p.m., officials said.
CFD HAD A MAYDAY AT 112th AND MICHIGAN. ONE MEMBER FOUND BY RIT COMPANIES. TAKEN TO HOSPITAL IN GOOD CONDITION. EXPECTED TO BE RELEASED. FIRE IS STILL BURNING IN FURNTURE STORE— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 21, 2025
One firefighter was found injured and taken to a local hospital in good condition, where they are expected to be released.
There was no further information available.
