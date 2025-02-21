Roseland

Chicago firefighter injured in Far South Side fire at furniture store

By NBC Chicago Staff

A Chicago firefighter was injured Thursday night in a fire at a furniture store in the city's Roseland neighborhood, officials said.

The fire broke out at a furniture store in the 11200 block of South Michigan Avenue, with the blaze still burning as of 8:25 p.m., officials said.

One firefighter was found injured and taken to a local hospital in good condition, where they are expected to be released.

There was no further information available.

