Chicago Firefighter Injured in Belmont Central Apartment Blaze Remains in ‘Very Critical' Condition

A Chicago firefighter who was seriously injured in a fire in Belmont Central Thursday remains in “very critical” condition.

The firefighter, Mashawn Plummer, 30, is being treated at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said in a tweet Friday morning.

“Please keep him in your prayers,” Langford said.

Plummer was injured while battling a blaze at a two-story building just after 2 a.m. in the 3100 block of North Marmora Avenue, officials said.

Eladio Gomez, 37, died in the fire and another man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, officials said. A woman was also seriously injured.

Plummer had just celebrated his one-year anniversary with the department.

“This is heartbreaking to be standing here this morning,” Chicago Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt told reporters at the scene. “Right before the holidays, and families fighting, you know, hoping and praying their loved ones will make it.”

On Friday morning, a Cicero firefighter was also taken to Loyola after falling through the floor of a house fire in the western suburb and suffering first- and second-degree burns.