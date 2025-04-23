A firefighter is in critical condition early Wednesday morning after a blaze at a garage in Chicago's Austin's neighborhood sent flames and smoke into the air.

At 5:41 a.m. Wednesday, a mayday call was issued for a firefighter down at 5505 W. Crystal Street, the Chicago Fire Department said in a post on X.

The firefighter was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Photos and video from the scene Wednesday morning showed a heavy firefighter presence around the block, with black smoke still billowing from the garage.

No further details were provided. This is a developing story that will be updated.