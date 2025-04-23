Austin

Chicago firefighter critically injured as West Side blaze sends flames, smoke into the air

Photos and video from the scene Wednesday morning showed a heavy firefighter presence around the block, with black smoke still billowing from the garage

A firefighter is in critical condition early Wednesday morning after a blaze at a garage in Chicago's Austin's neighborhood sent flames and smoke into the air.

At 5:41 a.m. Wednesday, a mayday call was issued for a firefighter down at 5505 W. Crystal Street, the Chicago Fire Department said in a post on X.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The firefighter was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Photos and video from the scene Wednesday morning showed a heavy firefighter presence around the block, with black smoke still billowing from the garage.

No further details were provided. This is a developing story that will be updated.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

AustinChicago Fire Department
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us